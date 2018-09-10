Danny Murphy Believes Tottenham Youngster Harry Winks Could Be the Key to England's Future

Danny Murphy has stated that he believes Tottenham youngster Harry Winks is the player who can inject some much needed creativity into the England midfield.

England's road to the World Cup semi-finals was an overwhelming success, but fans and pundits alike realised that the one thing the Three Lions were missing was a little bit of creativity which could unlock the opposition's defence in the final third. This was lacking once again, in England's UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain.

Speaking on the Jim White show, Murphy - who himself earned nine caps for England - said that Winks is ''one of the best I have ever seen'' in the English game.

Murphy believes that the 22-year-old can mature into one of the best playmakers in the game and prove to be a key asset for England and Tottenham alike.



The BBC pundit said, ''The one who I think has the capability more than anyone else I've seen is Winks.





''He's got to get fit and get in the Tottenham team first and foremost. He's not going to be Gazza, but he's one of the best I have seen in terms of his all-round ability.''

A bold statement from Mr. Murphy. Winks certainly impressed last season when he was given the chance in the Tottenham first-team. 22-year-old Winks made 16 Premier League appearances for Tottenham last season, whilst he also started in Spurs 3-1 Champions League win against Real Madrid last season.





Winks has struggled for fitness recently, but he could find himself back in the first-team. Victor Wanyama pulled out of international duty with Kenya, whilst Moussa Sissoko is also sidelined. Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele are also struggling for form, so Winks may not have to wait too long for a chance to prove himself once again in a Tottenham shirt.