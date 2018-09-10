Diego Simeone Given Selection Headache With Just 15 Atletico Madrid Players Available for Eibar Game

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has a major selection headache ahead of La Liga's return this weekend, as it has been revealed the Argentine boss only has 15 players to choose from once the international break finishes.

Simeone's side face Eibar this coming Saturday in La Liga, with their opening Champions League game against Monaco the following Tuesday. But they will be without a number of key players as Simeone is set to choose from a restricted squad, as reported by Marca

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Currently Juanfran, Vitolo, Nikola Kalinić and Santiago Arias are the players who have injuries in Simeone's squad, whilst Stefan Savic was sent off in Atletico's defeat to Celta Vigo last time out.

Defender Arias was the latest casualty at the Wanda Metropolitano, as the full back left Colombia's recent match against Venezuela on a stretcher in the latter stages of the game. 

RHONA WISE/GettyImages

It is unsure how long the 26-year-old is set to be on the sidelines, with Simeone waiting on confirmation from the medical staff after the right back left his international teammates to head back to Madrid early.

Juanfran and Vitolo are now facing a race to be fit as Simeone prepares for a tough run of games coming up. Atletico have six fixtures in 18 days after the international break, with one against arch rivals Real Madrid.

MB Media/GettyImages

Simeone's side have made a mediocre start to La Liga, finding themselves in mid table, with a win, draw and a recent 2-0 loss in their last league match against Celta Vigo.

