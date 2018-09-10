Everton Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin Admits He Considered Leaving Goodison Park This Summer

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted that he considered leaving Goodison Park this summer, as the former Manchester United man had not enjoyed the best of seasons on Merseyside.

Schneiderlin was out of form for large parts of last season, with the fans often turning their backs on the £24m rated player. But after talks with relatives and new Toffees boss Marco Silva, the 15 time French international decided to stick with Everton.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

When speaking to the Times, Schneiderlin said: "As well as my wife, I had a long chat with my best friends, my parents, my agent,

"They are not the type of guys who say, ‘Oh Morgan, you are the most beautiful. Oh Morgan, you are the best.’ They say [honest] things to me. I agreed with them. I didn’t have the best season.

"It eats me like crazy because the most frustrating thing is that image is not myself. I am an honest guy who works very, very hard."

The 28-year-old has made an obvious improvement this season under the new Portuguese boss, helping the Toffees in their unbeaten start to the season. Schneiderlin admitted that if he were to win over the fans, he would need to work hard for it.

He added: "I knew I had to work twice, maybe three times as hard as anyone else because I knew some people and some fans would see me in a different way.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"That is what I said to the manager. I said I was prepared to do that and that was what I have done."

Everton next face West Ham in the Premier League, which will be a good opportunity to maintain there unbeaten start as the Hammers are currently the only side in the English top flight without a point.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)