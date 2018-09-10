Everton's Seamus Coleman Ruled Out of Ireland's Friendly Against Poland With Foot Injury

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's match against Poland on Tuesday with a foot injury, per Sky Sports.

The Everton full-back joins Ireland's long list of absentees for the friendly fixture, with Stephen Ward and Jonathan Walters also sidelined ahead of the game.

BREAKING: Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman ruled out of match against Poland on Tuesday with foot injury. #SSN pic.twitter.com/89QJFxXf7Z — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 10, 2018

Regulars James McClean, Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Shane Long and Harry Arter won't be playing either. Arter is reported to have opted out of both of the break's international fixtures due to a training ground dispute with Roy Keane, while the rest are carrying various injuries.

West Ham's Declan Rice has been left out as well, given that he is considering switching his allegiance to England.

Coleman, though, only returned to the international scene last Thursday in a loss to Wales in Cardiff, having spent 18 months out after suffering a double leg break in March last year. He will be replaced by either Cyrus Christie or Matt Doherty.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis received his first call-up to the squad on Sunday and could possibly make his international debut this week.