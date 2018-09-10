Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to return to the club on Monday as a result of the concussion he suffered while in action for England against Spain.

Shaw received lengthy treatment on the Wembley pitch after a sickening accidental clash with Spain's Dani Carvajal shortly after halftime. He was put in a neck brace and given oxygen, before being stretchered from the pitch for further medical attention.

Due to the serious concerns related to head injures Shaw's concussion means he has now left the England squad after spending Sunday being monitored at St. George's Park and will be further assessed by United's medical team, an FA statement has confirmed.

"Luke Shaw remained at St. George’s Park on Sunday for further rest and monitoring having sustained concussion against Spain yesterday. He will return to Manchester United on Monday."

Leicester's Ben Chilwell has replaced the 23-year-old in the England squad for the upcoming friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium. Foxes winger Demarai Gray has also joined the group after stepping up from the Under-21 squad.

Shaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to assure fans he is okay, saying: "Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I'm a fighter so I will be back soon!"

A report from Marca in Spain has revealed that Carvajal personally contacted Shaw after Saturday's game to enquire about his opponent's wellbeing - the Real Madrid defender obtained Shaw's phone number from United goalkeeper David de Gea to send the message.

It is said that Shaw responded with thanks and assured Caravjal there are no bad feelings as the accidental collision occurred as a result of a 50/50 ball.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who was on Spain's bench during the game, publicly offered Shaw his best wishes with a message on Twitter.