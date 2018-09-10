England's Luke Shaw Returns to Man United After Concussion Scare vs. Spain

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to return to the club on Monday as a result of the concussion he suffered while in action for England against Spain.

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to return to the club on Monday as a result of the concussion he suffered while in action for England against Spain.

Shaw received lengthy treatment on the Wembley pitch after a sickening accidental clash with Spain's Dani Carvajal shortly after halftime. He was put in a neck brace and given oxygen, before being stretchered from the pitch for further medical attention.

Due to the serious concerns related to head injures Shaw's concussion means he has now left the England squad after spending Sunday being monitored at St. George's Park and will be further assessed by United's medical team, an FA statement has confirmed.

"Luke Shaw remained at St. George’s Park on Sunday for further rest and monitoring having sustained concussion against Spain yesterday. He will return to Manchester United on Monday."

Leicester's Ben Chilwell has replaced the 23-year-old in the England squad for the upcoming friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium. Foxes winger Demarai Gray has also joined the group after stepping up from the Under-21 squad.

Shaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to assure fans he is okay, saying: "Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I'm a fighter so I will be back soon!"

A report from Marca in Spain has revealed that Carvajal personally contacted Shaw after Saturday's game to enquire about his opponent's wellbeing - the Real Madrid defender obtained Shaw's phone number from United goalkeeper David de Gea to send the message.

It is said that Shaw responded with thanks and assured Caravjal there are no bad feelings as the accidental collision occurred as a result of a 50/50 ball.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who was on Spain's bench during the game, publicly offered Shaw his best wishes with a message on Twitter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)