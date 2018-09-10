Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane Says He Will Return to Management 'Before Long' Amid Man Utd Talk

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Zinedine Zidane says that he is likely to return to football management "before long", amid speculation that he is being lined up to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

After taking over from Rafa Benitez in January 2016, Zidane guided Real Madrid to an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles, before resigning from the job in May.

However, after a summer away from the game Zidane, who has been in football his whole life, has admitted does not see himself putting his feet up or taking it easy as a pundit yet.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"I am sure that I will coach again before long," he told TVE, as quoted by Marca. "This is what I like and what I have done all my life."

Zidane has been linked with the managerial hot-seat at United after the Red Devils made an indifferent start to the season under Jose Mourinho, registering disappointing defeats to Brighton and Tottenham.

A recent report claimed that Zidane was preparing a shopping list of players in expectation of succeeding Mourinho if the Portuguese manager is sacked.

However, a United source gave a blunt reply when asked last month if Zidane was being discussed as a potential candidate to take the reins at Old Trafford.

"Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job?" the source declared.

When Zidane originally resigned, there was speculation that he could be the next France manager, but their World Cup win has strengthened the previously uncertain position of Didier Deschamps.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)