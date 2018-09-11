Juventus Star Miralem Pjanic Believes I Bianconeri Will Win the Champions League in the Near Future

September 11, 2018

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic believes his side will win the Champions League very soon, and has cited Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Turin as a factor that has given the Old Lady squad 'something extra'. 

The Bosnian told Pressing (via Football Italia) that the signing of Los Blancos' all-time record scorer has made a positive impact on Juve's Champions League hopes. 

Ronaldo has won the Champions League on five occasions, once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid, and Pjanic believes his winning mentality will be key. 

Pjanic said: “At Juventus we always play to win competitions. 

“In the last four years we’ve reached two Champions League finals and that’s not something to be taken lightly.

“We need something more to win the Champions League. It must be an objective for a such a strong team and club.

“We believe in this dream and we’re on the right track. Ronaldo? He’s our key player, he’s won a lot and he’s one of the best ever.

“Having him in the team gives us all something extra. I’m glad I stayed, the objective is to keep winning with my club.”

Ronaldo has crushed Juventus hearts on more than one occasion in Europe's greatest club competition. 

Portugal's captain scored twice in the 2017 final to snatch the trophy from the Italian giants by four goals to one, while his stoppage time penalty in the quarter finals of last season's edition saw Madrid qualify at Juve's expense. 

However, if his domestic form in the white and black is anything to go by, Ronaldo's quest to lead his new side towards European success may not be as easy as his teammates hope. 

The 33-year-old is yet to score for the Old Lady following his £100m arrival from Real Madrid

But, as we all know, the Champions League's all-time top goalscorer always saves his best form for the European stage.

