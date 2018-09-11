Manchester United Post Advert for Transfer Specialist After Turbulent Summer

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Manchester United are seeking a transfer specialist to help them identify the right kind of player to play to the club, and have posted an advertisement on their official website following a troubling summer in the market. 

The Red Devils are seeking a 'recruitment analyst' to judge whether or not potential targets are worth adding to the squad. The decision comes after a summer of discontent from boss Jose Mourinho over executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's business. 

Specifically, the job advert clearly states that the Premier League side are hoping to attract someone who can "identify players who demonstrate the potential to play for the first team."

The successful candidate will be a part of the scouting and recruitment department with the 20-time Premier League champions, where they will play a decisive role in "decision making in the identification of players with the potential to play for Manchester United."

Woodward came under fire from Mourinho in the summer after he failed to land the United boss' main targets, after deciding against pursuing most of them due to their age.

JON SUPER/GettyImages

United added just three players for a total of £68m. It appears that the Old Trafford faithful are on the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager's side, flying a banner reading  'Ed Woodward - a specialist in failure' over Turf Moor last week. 

United's scouting and recruitment departments have already been shaken up in recent times. 

Former Manchester City scout Romain Poirot has been appointed to lead to club's network out in France, whilst sporting director Javier Ribalta has departed for Zenit St. Petersburg after just 13 months in the role. 

In another key area, former United keeper Edwin van der Sar has played down rumours of a return to Manchester as United's technical director. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Ajax CEO told Ajax Inside: "I saw it a few weeks ago in the press, but that story about United is nonsense. I think I have a two-year contract. Ajax is my club and I would like to stay longer. The success we strive for and want to achieve is beautiful."

It is believed that United are still pursuing a technical director in order to bridge the gap in decision making between Mourinho and Woodward. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)