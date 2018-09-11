Report Claims Alberto Moreno Is on Barcelona Shortlist as Valverde Eyes Backup for Jordi Alba

Barcelona are reportedly considering moves for Premier League players, with Ernesto Valverde keen to sort out his problems at left-back.

The Spanish side remain short on options for the position after allowing Everton the rights to French full-back Lucas Digne during the last transfer window. And, according to Mundo Deportivo, they have identified Liverpool's Alberto Moreno as a target for a potential January move.

Moreno appears to have no future at Liverpool and is seldom used by Jurgen Klopp, with even James Milner being preferred in the left-back spot in previous campaigns.

Mundo are also reporting that the Barcelona manager has also listed Arsenal's Nacho Monreal as an option.

Both players are set for free agency next year and could make moves over the summer. However, Monreal's place in the Arsenal lineup is secure for now, given Sead Kolasinac's injury, and he could enjoy regular minutes under new boss Unai Emery if he keeps up his good form.

Moreno, though, could leave the Premier League sooner rather than later as looks set to be consigned to a place on the Anfield bench for the forseable future.

Andrew Robertson has established himself as the Reds' first-choice left-back and his performances since joining the side from Hull City last summer have done him very little harm.

Moreno has always seemed a defensive liability at Liverpool but at the same time is very good going forward and joining up with the attack. He could possibly fit in well at Barcelona, however, considering the fact that they almost always dominate possession.

Valverde is also said to be monitoring Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis. The Brazilian defender is nearing the end of his contract as well, but he could put off by the notion of having to play backup to Jordi Alba.