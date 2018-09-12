Bundesliga Star Leon Bailey Sets His Sights on Securing January Transfer to Chelsea

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Bayern Leverkusen star Leon Bailey has been lined up as a long-term replacement for Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard and the Jamaican could move to Stamford Bridge as early as January, according to reports in Germany.

The 21-year-old has been at the forefront of attention for European football's biggest clubs following his first full season in the Bundesliga, and Bailey was often linked with a move away from the BayArena throughout the summer transfer window.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The forward eventually stayed with Die Werkself but a dismal start to the campaign, which sees Leverkusen sitting joint bottom of the league table, could persuade Bailey to force a move away from Germany when the transfer window reopens.

Although there has been much speculation over Bailey's future destination, a report in Kicker (via TEAMtalk) claims that the youngster has his heart set on a move to Chelsea and will snub interest from ArsenalManchester City and Liverpool.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were also believed to be monitoring Bailey's future in Leverkusen, and it is understood that the former Genk winger will cost upwards of €60m.

Bailey was involved in 18 goals across all competitions last season. The Jamaican earned a reputation amongst Bundesliga fans for his ability to cut inside on his left foot and find the far corner of the net - similar to Arjen Robben.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Although the new season in just two games in, Bailey has already shown that he hasn't lost his goalscoring touch throughout the summer, with the youngster getting off the mark with somewhat of a trademark finish from outside the box against Wolfsburg.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)