Gareth Southgate Hails Harry Maguire & Claims Leicester Defender 'Can Compete With the Very Best'

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he believes that defender Harry Maguire is one of the best centre backs in Europe, after the Leicester City man was rewarded with a new contract at his club.

The 25-year-old starred for England during the World Cup and has continued his impressive displays with the Foxes in the Premier League this season, even finding the back of the net against Southampton

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Ahead of England's friendly match with Switzerland, Southgate was asked about Maguire's importance to the side this summer (via The Daily Express): "I was first and foremost delighted he was fit and available. 


"The reason for that being when I was watching him during last season I knew that on the biggest stage he'd be able to perform and excel.

"I was so pleased he was going to have the opportunity to do that and he delivered. He's a superb defender, he's really effective in both penalty boxes and the way that he brings the ball forward and can use the ball is as good as anything in Europe, in my opinion.

"I think he proved to himself as much as anything that against some top players and some top teams in the lead-up to the finals, during the finals and again Saturday night that he can compete with the very best."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Maguire was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but remained with the Foxes and has now signed a new contract in the hope of deterring any interest from Jose Mourinho's side.

He played every minute of Leicester's Premier League campaign last season, which highlights his importance to th club. Having now emerged as one of England's top central defenders, the future certainly looks bright for Maguire.

