Rafa Benitez Hints Rolando Aarons May Have Future With Newcastle Following Bizarre Loan Move

Rafa Benitez has hinted that Rolando Aarons may still have a future with Newcastle, insisting his loan move to Czech side Slovan Liberec will give the youngster the chance to improve.

The 22-year-old was omitted from Newcastle's Premier League squad for the upcoming season and, despite being offered to other clubs on loan, remained at the club following the closure of most transfer windows, leaving the winger with no choice but to move to Slovan Liberec.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

When was asked by the Newcastle Chronicle whether Aarons has a future at St James's Park, Benitez said: “When you analyse his position, we have Kenedy doing as well as he was last season, you still have Atsu, Ritchie and Murphy too, so to have a young player like Rolando he was not playing too much, afterwards he was injured.

“He needs to play, he needs to prove to himself and to everyone he is a good player for the future. He has the potential.

The journey continues, very excited to be representing @fcslovanliberec for the next 6 months. Can’t wait to express myself again and help the team! pic.twitter.com/31U5t7DPKc — Rolando Aarons (@RolandoAarons) September 10, 2018

"He need a little consistency, he needs to play games in a row and that is the key for his confidence. He has played a couple of games, then on the bench, he needs to play.”

Fans were excited about Aarons when the youngster made his debut for the side against Manchester City in 2014, but he is yet to live up to the expectations. He has struggled to impress for Newcastle, and was also disappointing during a six-month loan spell with Hellas Verona in Serie A last season.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Slovan Liberec are one of the most successful teams in Czech history, but failed to qualify for European football last season.





Somewhat surprisingly, Newcastle have a link with the Czech side, as current goalkeeper Martin Dubravka enjoyed a positive season with the club in 2016 before earning his moves to Sparta Prague and then the Magpies.