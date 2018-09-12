West Ham Defender Sam Byram​ Undergoes Surgery After Injury Blow On Loan at Nottingham Forest

West Ham defender Sam Byram has undergone successful knee surgery, after suffering a serious injury while out on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old limped off in the first half of Forest's 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United - only his third appearance for Aitor Karanka's Championship side.

Journalist Sam Inkersole tweeted that Byram's surgery has been a success, after speaking with the West Ham Head of Medical Richard Collinge.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“Sam Byram had surgery this week after his incident on loan with Nottingham Forest," he wrote on social media. “He had surgery on Monday which went to the consultant’s liking.”

At the time of the injury, Forest boss Karanka said he was hopeful the player would not be out of action for the rest of the campaign, telling the Nottingham Post: "I do not think – and hope – that it is not a long injury.





“I am not a doctor, but my feeling is that while he is not going to be back in a week or 10 days, we do not think it is not going to be six, seven or eight months either. I hope that is the case at least.”

The exact layoff Byram expects to face has not currently been announced, though it is still likely the talented young star faces a few months on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old has made 36 appearances in all competitions for West Ham since his move to the London club in January 2016 from Leeds United - where he had progressed through the youth academy and was a first team regular.

However, last season the right back managed just 10 appearances, and only five in the Premier League, leading to his season-long loan move this summer.