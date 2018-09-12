World Cup Winner Nabil Fekir Speaks Out About Failed Liverpool Move & Lyon Future

Nabil Fekir says that he has moved on from his failed transfer to Liverpool in the summer, but admits that uncertainty still surrounds his future.

Liverpool had reached an agreement to sign Fekir before the 2018 World Cup, but the move fell through after his medical examination showed that he was still carrying the effects of a recurring knee injury.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

The Reds tried to re-negotiate the fee for Fekir, whereupon Lyon pulled out of the deal and Fekir was forced to return to France for another season. He is now trying to focus on his football once again.

"What happened with Liverpool is straight out of my head, I turned the page," said Fekir, quoted by the Mirror. "We must not stop at this, we must move forward. There are things that must be accepted."





Fekir has been on Lyon's books since the age of 12 and broke into the first team in 2013. Last year he was named captain and responded with his best ever season, scoring 18 goals in Ligue 1 and 23 in all competitions.

Fekir only has two years left on his contract at Lyon, but claims that a new deal has not yet been discussed, leaving the door open for a possible exit next summer.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

"My future? We have not discussed an extension yet, we will see what happens," he said.

Despite his move falling through, English football fans will get to see Fekir on British soil this season when Lyon face Manchester City in the Champions League group stages.