Everton Star Richarlison Reveals How He 'Sold Sweets & Ice Creams' Growing Up to Support Family

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Everton star Richarlison has revealed that he used to sell sweets and ice creams in the street as a child, in order to help his parents make ends meet.

In an interview with AS, the 21-year-old gave an insight into his humble upbringing in Brazil, and said: "I had to live in my uncle’s house because it was closer to where I trained and I didn’t have money for the bus. I sold sweeties and ice-creams in the street and worked in the fields to help my parents.

"I had to do that, because everyone was doing everything they could so that I could realise my dream of being a footballer. I’ve learnt that you need patience, persistence and faith in people to reach your objectives."

The former Watford man also discussed his difficulties in making it as a footballer at the start of his career, claiming: 

"I don’t have enough fingers on my two hands to count the number of clubs who rejected me. I was on the point of quitting football, but I kept my head up and went to Belo Horizonte with just the money for the journey there for the last trial I had, with América MG. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"If I hadn’t made it, I wouldn’t have had enough money to get home, to Espíritu Santo, 600 kilometres from there. I gave it everything I had that morning and I got through. If I’d given up after the first ‘no’, I wouldn’t be where I am."


After joining América MG, Richarlison was swiftly snapped up by Brazilian giants Fluminese. Watford came calling the following season, before the youngster sealed a move to Everton earlier in the summer. 


The powerful forward made his senior Brazil debut last week, and scored twice in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

In other news, Theo Walcott looks set to miss this weekend's Premier League clash against strugglers West Ham United with a rib injury, but the player could be back in time to face his former club, Arsenal, a week on Sunday. The 29-year-old has impressed at Goodison Park since joining the club last January, scoring five goals in 18 matches.

