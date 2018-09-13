Italy Legend Luca Toni Compares West Ham Star to Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Italian World Cup winner Luca Toni has likened West Ham's Felipe Anderson to Bayern Munich star winger Franck Ribery.

The 41-year-old spent three years playing alongside the Frenchman in Germany, scoring 58 goals in 89 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. He credits Ribery for his success in front of goal, claiming that the veteran attacker handed him around 100 opportunities to score.

JOERG KOCH/GettyImages

Toni recently compared his former Bayern teammate to new Hammers' acquisition Anderson during an interview with Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport.

His comments were centered on Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, but there was high praise for the West Ham man, who moved to London from the Italian side over the summer.

“He [Immobile] can play with the likes of Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic." he said. "Last year he could also rely on Felipe Anderson. They all have something in common: they like to assist their team-mates and put them in the best conditions to score goals.”

“It felt the same when I was playing for Bayern. I was playing with Ribery and I think he put me in front of the goal like 100 times. He is not like Robben, he wanted to score more than delivering assists.”

Anderson has assisted just one goal so far this season and he hasn't created any other big chances. But he does possess exceptional quality and could become very productive if the Hammers get out of the current rut.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Having amassed a grand total of zero points from their first four games, the Londoners are desperate for their first win under new boss Manuel Pellegrini. And, with a depleted Everton side hosting them on Sunday, there's a feeling that it could be on the horizon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)