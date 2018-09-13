Italy Legend Luca Toni Compares West Ham Star to Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery

Italian World Cup winner Luca Toni has likened West Ham's Felipe Anderson to Bayern Munich star winger Franck Ribery.

The 41-year-old spent three years playing alongside the Frenchman in Germany, scoring 58 goals in 89 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. He credits Ribery for his success in front of goal, claiming that the veteran attacker handed him around 100 opportunities to score.

JOERG KOCH/GettyImages

Toni recently compared his former Bayern teammate to new Hammers' acquisition Anderson during an interview with Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport.

His comments were centered on Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, but there was high praise for the West Ham man, who moved to London from the Italian side over the summer.

“He [Immobile] can play with the likes of Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic." he said. "Last year he could also rely on Felipe Anderson. They all have something in common: they like to assist their team-mates and put them in the best conditions to score goals.”

“It felt the same when I was playing for Bayern. I was playing with Ribery and I think he put me in front of the goal like 100 times. He is not like Robben, he wanted to score more than delivering assists.”

Anderson has assisted just one goal so far this season and he hasn't created any other big chances. But he does possess exceptional quality and could become very productive if the Hammers get out of the current rut.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Having amassed a grand total of zero points from their first four games, the Londoners are desperate for their first win under new boss Manuel Pellegrini. And, with a depleted Everton side hosting them on Sunday, there's a feeling that it could be on the horizon.