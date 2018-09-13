Leicester City Midfielder Matty James Faces Extended Injury Layoff Due to Achilles Surgery

Leicester City's Matty James is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing more surgery on his troubling achilles.

James, who joined the Foxes in 2012, hasn't featured for the club since a home game against Bournemouth in March and has struggled with an achilles injury for an extended period. It had been thought that James would be back in training by the start of this season, but complications following the initial surgery have prevented that.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters as quoted by the Leicester Mercury, Leicester boss Claude Puel offered an update on James' predicament.





He said: “Matty James has had a little surgery on Wednesday to correct something but it is okay with his tendon. I hope he can come back soon."

The Frenchman was pleased with his squad's injury list overall however, stating that James was the only one with a problem for the moment.

“There are no other injuries. I am a happy trainer to see all my players with good fitness and a smile," he added.