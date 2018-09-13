Leicester City Midfielder Matty James Faces Extended Injury Layoff Due to Achilles Surgery

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Leicester City's Matty James is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing more surgery on his troubling achilles.

James, who joined the Foxes in 2012, hasn't featured for the club since a home game against Bournemouth in March and has struggled with an achilles injury for an extended period. It had been thought that James would be back in training by the start of this season, but complications following the initial surgery have prevented that.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters as quoted by the Leicester MercuryLeicester boss Claude Puel offered an update on James' predicament.


He said: “Matty James has had a little surgery on Wednesday to correct something but it is okay with his tendon. I hope he can come back soon."

The Frenchman was pleased with his squad's injury list overall however, stating that James was the only one with a problem for the moment.

“There are no other injuries. I am a happy trainer to see all my players with good fitness and a smile," he added.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)