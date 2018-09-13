Newcastle Insist That They Have 'Phenomenal Plans' for Training Ground Investment at Darsley Park

Newcastle United's facilities manager Eddie Rutherford has stated that the Magpies have "phenomenal plans" for their training ground amid criticism of the facilities at Darsley Park.

The training ground had been criticised by some as the buildings are not aesthetically pleasing, but Rutherford insists that the outside appearance does not reflect the quality of the facilities inside.

When asked about the criticism from the fans over the training ground, Rutherford told the Chronicle: "Yes, we know we need a building long-term. We know that but other investments down there have been put in place.

"It’s common knowledge we have plans for the training ground, and they’re phenomenal plans, I’d love to do them tomorrow but everything up there at the moment is not falling to bits. If you go up there, the buildings – to look at – are not the best to look at and for the world to go, ‘Wow what a structure.' But inside all the equipment the players need, medical, restaurant and kitchen is all really good."

Newcastle's facilities manager continued: "When the manager came in, we made a lot of changes because he wanted to change things around and make it work with him and we made all those changes and spent considerable money, even though we knew it might be short-term, but the whole point was that he had to have what he wanted at the time.

"The whole building is maintained and looked after to the highest standard. It’s not falling to bits. It’s clean, tidy, functional and again, the equipment we use is top notch. We’re not second fiddle to anybody when it comes to that side.

“If I say I want all this money to do everything I want to do in one go, I’m not going to get it so you need to be sensible. These are things we need to do, and do it in a nice progression. Five years ago to today, it’s absolutely phenomenal so I expect the same in five years time."