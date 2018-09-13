Real Madrid Have Huge Money Reserves Available to Sign New Galactico Next Summer

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Real Madrid have a huge budget with which they could sign a "galactico" to replace Cristiano Ronaldo next summer.

Real took an unusually cautious approach during this summer's transfer window. Despite selling Ronaldo to Juventus for €100m, the most that they spent on an incoming player was the €45m purchase of Vinicius Junior from Flamengo.

AS reports that their frugal summer leaves them with €372m available, "€190 million plus credit of €182 million at a highly competitive variable rate of interest," according to the treasurer's report.

Although Real have started the season strongly, winning their first three games in La Liga, the loss of Ronaldo is costing them revenue, both in terms of shirt sales and attendances.

The attendance for their season opener against Getafe was the lowest for a Real Madrid league match in a decade, dating back to before Ronaldo joined the club. 

Clearly, the Madridistas want to see the best players in the world at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the best way to placate them would be to spend big bucks on a superstar signing, like Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

The Paris Saint-Germain pair were both on Florentino Perez's radar over the summer but the French club's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was stubborn in his refusal to sell.


Real Madrid's commanding financial position may be compromised by Perez, who wants to indebt the club by €575m to renovate the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, new signings must surely take priority. Even Perez would admit that there's little point renovating the Bernabeu if the fans stay away.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)