Real Madrid Have Huge Money Reserves Available to Sign New Galactico Next Summer

Real Madrid have a huge budget with which they could sign a "galactico" to replace Cristiano Ronaldo next summer.

Real took an unusually cautious approach during this summer's transfer window. Despite selling Ronaldo to Juventus for €100m, the most that they spent on an incoming player was the €45m purchase of Vinicius Junior from Flamengo.

AS reports that their frugal summer leaves them with €372m available, "€190 million plus credit of €182 million at a highly competitive variable rate of interest," according to the treasurer's report.

Although Real have started the season strongly, winning their first three games in La Liga, the loss of Ronaldo is costing them revenue, both in terms of shirt sales and attendances.

The attendance for their season opener against Getafe was the lowest for a Real Madrid league match in a decade, dating back to before Ronaldo joined the club.

Clearly, the Madridistas want to see the best players in the world at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the best way to placate them would be to spend big bucks on a superstar signing, like Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain pair were both on Florentino Perez's radar over the summer but the French club's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was stubborn in his refusal to sell.





Real Madrid's commanding financial position may be compromised by Perez, who wants to indebt the club by €575m to renovate the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, new signings must surely take priority. Even Perez would admit that there's little point renovating the Bernabeu if the fans stay away.