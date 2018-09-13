Report Claims Napoli Could Move to 'McDonald's Arena' as Fast Food Giant Offers to Finance New Home

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is looking at options to finance the building of a new stadium away from the Stadio San Paolo, with a new McDonald's backed venue a possibility according to one report.


The condition of Napoli's current home has been a bone of contention with the outspoken De Laurentiis in recent times, with the club president labelling the 70-year-old arena a 'cesspool' despite a recent renovation project. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Napoli have struggled to fill the 55,000-seater San Paolo, while building a new venue with the help of private investors is something De Laurentiis has been particularly vocal about.

De Laurentiis even claimed he asked UEFA to authorise Champions League fixtures at alternative locations this season - something which UEFA have since denied.

Cronache di Napoli (via CalcioMercato) claim that McDonald's has approached the club over a new stadium and could be prepared to finance its construction in exchange for naming rights - with the proposed name of the stadium the McDonald's Arena.


While Juventus have successfully downsized to a smaller, more modern stadium - with naming rights going to Allianz - the idea of a home named after a fast food giant may not sit too well with many in a city considered the birthplace of some of Italian's most famous and traditional cuisine.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The Stadio San Paolo also remains an iconic venue for Napoli fans due to its role in the club's history, while the city council has previously attempted to name the stadium after club legend Diego Maradona.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)