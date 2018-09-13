Spurs Star Son Heung-min Not Looking for Excuses Despite Exhausting International Schedule

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will be raring to go for Saturday's match against Liverpool, despite having been subjected to a draining fixture schedule in recent months.

Since the end of last season, Son has racked up over 47,000 air miles and 1,418 minutes of football, playing in five different countries as far and wide as Indonesia, Russia and the United States.

He played in all three of South Korea's group stage matches at the 2018 World Cup, then captained his country at the Asian Games, playing seven matches in 17 days as South Korea won the tournament, before finishing off with another two friendly appearances for the senior national team.

View this post on Instagram

🇰🇷 Look who’s back! 🥇🙌 #COYS

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on

The Asian Games triumph earned Son exemption from military duty. Other footballers would complain about such a hectic schedule, but the Tottenham fans' favourite is cut from a different cloth.

"I think this summer has been like any other summer, except that I've had to travel a little more," Son told reporters after Tuesday's goalless draw against Chile, quoted by ESPN

"I always tend to play a lot [during the summer]. And I am not the only one playing many minutes. Fatigue is an excuse.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"When I am playing for my country, there is not a single match that I can take lightly. I am a professional athlete. 

"Especially with the big crowd that we had tonight, there's absolutely no way I could even think about taking it easy. I may play poorly at times, but I'll always try to give my best effort."

After the Liverpool game, Tottenham travel to Italy to face Inter in the Champions League. Son will have to wait a little longer for his much-deserved rest.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)