Spurs Star Son Heung-min Not Looking for Excuses Despite Exhausting International Schedule

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will be raring to go for Saturday's match against Liverpool, despite having been subjected to a draining fixture schedule in recent months.

Since the end of last season, Son has racked up over 47,000 air miles and 1,418 minutes of football, playing in five different countries as far and wide as Indonesia, Russia and the United States.

He played in all three of South Korea's group stage matches at the 2018 World Cup, then captained his country at the Asian Games, playing seven matches in 17 days as South Korea won the tournament, before finishing off with another two friendly appearances for the senior national team.

The Asian Games triumph earned Son exemption from military duty. Other footballers would complain about such a hectic schedule, but the Tottenham fans' favourite is cut from a different cloth.

"I think this summer has been like any other summer, except that I've had to travel a little more," Son told reporters after Tuesday's goalless draw against Chile, quoted by ESPN.

"I always tend to play a lot [during the summer]. And I am not the only one playing many minutes. Fatigue is an excuse.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"When I am playing for my country, there is not a single match that I can take lightly. I am a professional athlete.

"Especially with the big crowd that we had tonight, there's absolutely no way I could even think about taking it easy. I may play poorly at times, but I'll always try to give my best effort."

After the Liverpool game, Tottenham travel to Italy to face Inter in the Champions League. Son will have to wait a little longer for his much-deserved rest.