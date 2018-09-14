Goalkeeping Crisis Eased as Liverpool Reportedly Untroubled by Mignolet Fitness Ahead of Spurs Clash

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly happy with the fitness of backup goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, with the Belgian set to be available for selection for Saturday's trip to Wembley to face Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham.

Mignolet was reported to have suffered from a sprained finger during the international break, but is still likely to be fit enough to make the match day squad for the Reds trip to London this week.

Earlier reports had suggested that Klopp's side were facing a mini-crisis with 19-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also out with an injury he picked up in training. However, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, Mignolet's issue is not sever enough to keep him off the bench for Saturday's early kick off.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Kelleher, the Republic of Ireland youth international, has been selected as third choice stopper for the Reds behind Allison Becker and Simon Mignolet so far this campaign, after a positive pre-season impressed his German boss.

The Liverpool Under-23 stopper was rewarded for his fine form in pre-season with a new five-year deal, as Klopp looks to find a replacement for the recently departed Danny Ward and Loris Karius. 


Amid fears over both Kelleher and Mignolet's injuries, Polish born Kamil Grabara was on standby for the bench at Wembley, but Klopp is confident that Mignolet will be available for the tie.


Mignolet may find himself with a run of games in the near future, as the fixture congestion could see him feature in domestic cup action which will begin when Chelsea visit Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup on September 26.

The Belgian shot-stopper tried to force his way out of Anfield this summer, with the purchase of Allison meaning the Belgian will no longer be able to compete for the number one spot on Merseyside.

