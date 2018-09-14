Man City Winger Raheem Sterling Asks for Enormous Pay Rise After Impressive Form Last Season

Raheem Sterling has reportedly asked Manchester City for a pay rise of £100,000-a-week following his best season of football in the Premier League.

Sterling is on a reported £175,000-a-week in the terms of his current contract, which is due to expire in 2020, but the England international is seeking an increase in his salary before he commits his future to the club.

According to the Times, the 23-year-old is settled in Manchester and keen to stay at the club, but feels that his form last season deserves to be rewarded.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Kevin De Bruyne is currently the highest paid player at City and while Sterling is not seeking an equal wage he apparently does think that he deserves a significant rise.

The Belgian's contract is structured in a way in which he is heavily incentivised to perform on the pitch through bonuses, and it is likely that Sterling's new contract would be in a similar vein.

The former Liverpool winger enjoyed the best season of his career last campaign, scoring 18 goals en route to winning the Premier League title. Sterling has started the current season well, scoring two goals in three appearances, and will be hoping to continue his good form as City embark on their title defence.

Sterling's contribution to the Citizens' success will help him in his search for a pay rise as talks between the club and his representatives resume this week.

Initial talks after the end of last season broke down over the player's wages, but the club are still confident of reaching an agreement before the January window.