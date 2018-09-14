Man City Winger Raheem Sterling Asks for Enormous Pay Rise After Impressive Form Last Season

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Raheem Sterling has reportedly asked Manchester City for a pay rise of £100,000-a-week following his best season of football in the Premier League.

Sterling is on a reported £175,000-a-week in the terms of his current contract, which is due to expire in 2020, but the England international is seeking an increase in his salary before he commits his future to the club. 

According to the Times, the 23-year-old is settled in Manchester and keen to stay at the club, but feels that his form last season deserves to be rewarded.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Kevin De Bruyne is currently the highest paid player at City and while Sterling is not seeking an equal wage he apparently does think that he deserves a significant rise. 

The Belgian's contract is structured in a way in which he is heavily incentivised to perform on the pitch through bonuses, and it is likely that Sterling's new contract would be in a similar vein.

The former Liverpool winger enjoyed the best season of his career last campaign, scoring 18 goals en route to winning the Premier League title. Sterling has started the current season well, scoring two goals in three appearances, and will be hoping to continue his good form as City embark on their title defence.

Sterling's contribution to the Citizens' success will help him in his search for a pay rise as talks between the club and his representatives resume this week. 

Initial talks after the end of last season broke down over the player's wages, but the club are still confident of reaching an agreement before the January window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)