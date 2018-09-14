REVEALED: Why Chelsea Missed Out on PSG Wonderkid Kylian Mbappe After 2012 Trial

Paris Saint-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in world football today. However, the folks at Chelsea can only look back in regret as they missed out on the chance to sign him back in 2012.

According to Serge Daniel Boga, a former scout, the Blues were the first major club to take the youngster on trial. However, while he did impress their coaches with his attacking ability, the youngster's mother wasn't about to let her son come back to London for another audition.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Mbappe was told that another trial would be necessary but his mother wasn't having it and refused the offer, rightly predicting he would be worth a whole lot in the future.

“Chelsea were the first ones to give him a trial," Boga told Goal. "We did it before Real Madrid. I had a friend who worked for Nike, Denis Chantron, and when I was in France, we met and he said ‘Have you heard of this young boy called Mbappe? He plays for Bondy, this small club from the suburbs of Paris.’

“I said I hadn’t and he said ‘You have to watch him.’ I went there and watched him and I called him back straight away and I said ‘Listen, this boy is really something.’

"After a week at Chelsea, we went into the office. We said ‘Listen, we appreciate what we saw from you but we have to invite you back for another trial and we'll see after that.

“I remember what the mother said to this day. She spoke in French to Fraser and I was translating. She said to me, ‘Listen, my boy won’t be coming back. If they want him they have to take him now or in five years' time they will be coming back to buy him for €50 million!’

“That’s what she said to me! I said, ‘No I can’t say that to them. It is too cocky for me.’

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

“She was right, though. It wasn’t even €50m but €180m that someone would pay. So, she knew the quality of her son and she was right.“

Just six years later, 19-year-old Mbappe is already a World Cup winner, as well as a two-time Ligue 1 champion.