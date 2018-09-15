Celtic Fans React to Filip Benkovic's Debut After Moving From Leicester on Loan

It’s not been the usual dominant start to a season the Celtic faithful have become accustomed to but the fans have have something to shout about in impressive debutant Filip Benkovic.

Celtic's defeat to Hearts in the second game of the season has left the Hoops playing catch up to the Edinburgh side, and the reigning champions suffered another disappointing result on Friday as they failed to break down St Mirren resulting in a 0-0 stalemate.

Hearts - who beat St Mirren 4-1 in their previous fixture - can now go five points clear at the top with a victory over Motherwell. Celtic have also failed to qualify for the Champions League after a defeat to AEK Athens, with many fans bemoaning the side's lack of form this season.

There is an air of positivity around the team’s defence though, who have kept four consecutive clean sheets. Celtic have in fact only conceded twice in the league so far this season, with the problems lying more at the other end of the pitch.

The Hoops have another great addition to that defence in the form of loanee Benkovic, who starred in that St Mirren game. Making his debut for the club, the 6'3 Croatian slotted right into the centre of Celtic’s back three and dominated the opposition attackers.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Benkovic arrived on loan from Leicester City in the summer and has already made a significant mark on the team after his first appearance. The Celtic faithful have taken to Twitter to laud the performance of their latest defensive star, here’s what they had to say.