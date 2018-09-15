Liverpool Fans Identify Worrying Trend Between Mane & Salah During 2-1 Tottenham Win

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to point out what they believe could be a flaw in the Reds' attacking play.

Although Liverpool came away from Wembley with an impressive 2-1 victory against Tottenham, fans of the Merseyside club were left frustrated by Sadio Mane's choice of passing on the counter attack.

His reluctance to pass to Mohamed Salah fuelled rumours on Twitter that either the pair had fallen out, or Mane had grown tired of the Egyptian hogging the limelight.

There is, of course, no evidence to suggest either of those theories are true, but Liverpool fans had a field day nonetheless.

Have Mane and Salah had a fight in training or something that’s about the 4th/5th time Mane hasn’t passed to him — Kieran 5ive 8ight (@Kieran_B91) September 15, 2018

Manè, I know Salah stole your thunder ⚡ last season. But don't be unfortunate, football is a team sport, pass the damn ball to him!!!! — MANÈ LIKE SALAH™ - THE REBIRTH (@TeeCharis___DRO) September 15, 2018

@LFC blatantly obvious that Mané does not want to pass to Salah. Chances missed, Salah’s frustration is clear. Selfish play, not acceptable at this level of football. — Jo Pennington (@joannepenn) September 15, 2018

Does Mane hate Salah or something? A few times now he hs refused to pass to Salah who was in a better scoring position. Wtf?! — Syahid Sulaiman (@Papayahid) September 15, 2018

Despite a superb win and performance, Liverpool fans seem committed to creating drama where this is none and have seemingly ignored the multiple occasions this season where Salah has opted to shoot when a pass was the better option. Imagine what they'll be like when they lose...