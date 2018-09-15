Liverpool Fans React as 'Giant' Young Goalkeeper Confirms Anfield Move

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to extend an excited welcome to Barnet keeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle, who joined the club this week.

The 20-year-old will join Liverpool’s promising academy setup but could have his chance to stake a claim for the understudy role at Anfield in the coming seasons, with Simon Mignolet unhappy at playing second fiddle and Jurgen Klopp willing to give young players a chance.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Liverpool stumped up a world record fee for Alisson Becker this summer who should have the number one spot tied down after being an instant hit on Merseyside. McKenzie-Lyle is expected to take over the mantle of Under-23’s keeper from Daniel Atherton this season, and will hope to continue his development into the first team.

Many Liverpool fans were more than happy to welcome the young keeper being impressed amongst many things by the player’s stature. Standing at 6'7, he would be the tallest player in the Premier League if he does manage to feature for the first team this season.

McKenzie-Lyle announced the deal officially via his personal Instagram account with a picture of signing the contract. He could be in line to make his Liverpool debut against Arsenal Under-23’s on Friday.

Here’s what the terraces are saying about the Reds latest acquisition.