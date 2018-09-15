Liverpool Reveal Roberto Firmino Has 'No Lasting Damage' After Forward Injured Eye in Spurs Win

Liverpool have issued on update on Roberto Firmino's eye injury, revealing the forward has suffered 'no lasting damage' after being discharged from a London hospital.

The Brazil international, who scored a tap in during the Reds' Wembley victory, had to be substituted after Jan Vertonghen caught him in the eye with a finger.

The Merseyside club have posted an update on their website, revealing Firmino travelled separately from his teammates following the victory.

That five out of five winning feeling. 😄🤗 pic.twitter.com/mMxXzOe2vr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 15, 2018

The statement reads: "Roberto Firmino was discharged from a London hospital this afternoon after receiving good news on the eye injury he sustained during Liverpool's 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.





"The forward was sent for assessment having been forced from the field in the second half of the Reds’ Wembley victory.

"A hospital examination confirmed an abrasion of the eye, but there will be no lasting damage.

Jan Vertonghen making friends with Roberto Firmino in the early kick off today! pic.twitter.com/EYcs4CjfTk — 90min (@90min_Football) September 15, 2018

"The issue will be monitored and treated by Liverpool’s medical staff at Melwood before any decision is made on whether Firmino will be able to figure in Tuesday evening’s Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. At this stage, the number nine has not been ruled out.

"Firmino travelled back to Merseyside separately from his teammates with club doctor Andy Massey following the positive assessment.

"The players and staff onboard the club flight back to Liverpool sent the Brazilian a video wishing him well, recorded on the team plane."

Liverpool fans will hope the former Hoffenheim attacker is available for their Champions League clash with PSG on Tuesday as the Reds look to improve on their appearance in the final of the competition last season.