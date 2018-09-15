Liverpool Reveal Roberto Firmino Has 'No Lasting Damage' After Forward Injured Eye in Spurs Win

By 90Min
September 15, 2018

Liverpool have issued on update on Roberto Firmino's eye injury, revealing the forward has suffered 'no lasting damage' after being discharged from a London hospital.

The Brazil international, who scored a tap in during the Reds' Wembley victory, had to be substituted after Jan Vertonghen caught him in the eye with a finger.

The Merseyside club have posted an update on their website, revealing Firmino travelled separately from his teammates following the victory.

The statement reads: "Roberto Firmino was discharged from a London hospital this afternoon after receiving good news on the eye injury he sustained during Liverpool's 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.


"The forward was sent for assessment having been forced from the field in the second half of the Reds’ Wembley victory.

"A hospital examination confirmed an abrasion of the eye, but there will be no lasting damage.

"The issue will be monitored and treated by Liverpool’s medical staff at Melwood before any decision is made on whether Firmino will be able to figure in Tuesday evening’s Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. At this stage, the number nine has not been ruled out.

"Firmino travelled back to Merseyside separately from his teammates with club doctor Andy Massey following the positive assessment.

"The players and staff onboard the club flight back to Liverpool sent the Brazilian a video wishing him well, recorded on the team plane."

Liverpool fans will hope the former Hoffenheim attacker is available for their Champions League clash with PSG on Tuesday as the Reds look to improve on their appearance in the final of the competition last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)