How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool in the Premier League on Sept. 15.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 15, 2018

With the international break over, Liverpool heads to Wembley Stadium on Saturday to face Tottenham in a Premier League match.

Tottenham sits in fifth place on the Premier League table with nine points. After a big win over Manchester United, Tottenham's latest result was a 2–1 loss to Watford.  

Liverpool sits in first with 12 points after four wins in its first four games of the Premier League season. Chelsea and Watford also have 12 points and are other remaining perfect teams. Liverpool is coming off a 2–1 victory over Leicester.

The matchup pits the league's two superstar goalscorers against one another, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah matching wits with Tottenham's Harry Kane. Spurs will be a bit shorthanded for the match, though, with Dele Alli and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ruled out.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

