Fulham Boss Slavisa Jokanovic Insists He Has No Regrets About His Tactics After Man City Defeat

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted that he has no regrets about his tactics following his teams 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Cottagers got off to the worst possible start against the reigning champions when they went a goal down after just 90 seconds. Known for their passing style, Fulham didn't change their style of play against the Citizens and it proved to be the wrong decision as they were outclassed on the day.

Despite the defeat and being second best on the day, Jokanovic insisted after the match, quoted by Sky Sports, that he has no regrets about his decision to keep to his style and that his side want to stick to their methods regardless of who they face.

"This is how we want to play," he said. "I've seen many teams that want to attack and still lose to City. I've also seen teams sit back and lose the game too. We believe our style is the better choice for us to play. We believe we can create chances. We showed some shyness today, like we didn't want to hurt them."





The win for City was their 18th win from their last 20 league games at home and Jokanovic was full of praise for the champions after the final whistle.

"It's tough - it's not easy playing City," he said. "They played well and showed their quality. They are fighting for different targets to us. We start both halves with big mistakes. We had some possession of the ball and chances but we didn't create chances to win any points."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With four points from their opening five Premier League games, the Cottagers have had a far from ideal return to the top flight - although their performances have arguably promised more than they have delivered so far.