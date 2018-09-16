Jose Mourinho Lavishes Praise on Marouane Fellaini Whilst Slating Chris Smalling's Hair After Win

Jose Mourinho has lavished praise on Marouane Fellaini after the Belgian put in a performance worthy of the man-of-the-match title in their win against Watford, whilst also taking a swipe in jest at Chris Smalling's new hairstyle.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Portuguese boss was impressed by the 30-year-old's performance in front of the back four, where he was vital in shutting out the Hornets attacks.

Fellaini also played a pivotal role in the Red Devil's goals from set pieces thanks to his aerial ability, and Mourinho was keen to highlight the former Everton man's importance.

The United boss said: "We made defensive mistakes against Brighton and Tottenham. Against Brighton, we didn't deserve to win.

"Then we go to two difficult matches, difficult stadiums, Burnley and Watford, and I thought my central defenders needed somebody to support them and give them the first wall of physicality.

"But Marouane gives us more than that. He gives us quality and simplicity. He is playing simple and well. I am really happy for Marouane.

"I am very happy. With the points, with the spirit. I feel a bit frustrated because we had everything in the first half to kill the game."

The 20-time Premier League champions have reportedly been working on their set piece routines in training, with both of their goals against Watford coming from dead ball situations.

Romelu Lukaku got the first before Smalling quickly bagged a second, and Mourinho was overjoyed to see their training ground work come off, adding: "We trained the corner and it's the best thing that can happen to coaches when you train and see it happen in the match.

"They are happening in last three matches, even against Tottenham. Things we are working on, position and movement. The set pieces are a very specific thing. You work and work and for weeks you don't see the result so when it happened it was happiness for coaches.

"The only thing I don't like at this moment with Chris is the haircut but I am no one to tell him that."