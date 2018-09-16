Lucas Digne Explains Why He 'Pleaded' With Barcelona to Let Him Join Everton This Summer

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Lucas Digne says Marco Silva's project at Everton was what convinced him to ditch Catalonia for Merseyside in the summer, but he had to plead with higher ups at Barcelona to let the move go ahead.

The 25 year old left back was highly thought of at Barcelona, and the reigning Spanish champions were not keen to let him go, before eventually giving in to Everton's £18m advances.

David Rogers/GettyImages

And according to Digne, while Barcelona took some persuading, he had such a good feeling about Everton that he was willing to make it happen. 

“Of course, Barca is the biggest club in the world, and everybody knows that, but I came to Everton because I felt there was a very good project here." Digne told the Mirror.

“I had such a good feeling about the club that I said to Barcelona, ‘Please let me leave to go to join ­Everton ­because it’s the best thing for me and my ­career.’

“In the beginning, they didn’t want to sell me, but when the coach Marco Silva called me I had such a good ­feeling. I knew I wanted to come Goodison Park."


Digne went on to outline his desire to win something with the Merseyside club, who have gone over 23 years without a major trophy. 


“Now I am here, I want to win a lot of games and, if it’s possible, a trophy too. This year the objective is to be better than last year and, if it’s possible, to win something. We all know the story of how long it has been since Everton won a trophy, but why not?”

The Toffees currently sit ninth in the Premier League, but are as yet undefeated having won one and drawn three of their opening four fixtures.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)