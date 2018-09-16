Lucas Digne Explains Why He 'Pleaded' With Barcelona to Let Him Join Everton This Summer

Lucas Digne says Marco Silva's project at Everton was what convinced him to ditch Catalonia for Merseyside in the summer, but he had to plead with higher ups at Barcelona to let the move go ahead.

The 25 year old left back was highly thought of at Barcelona, and the reigning Spanish champions were not keen to let him go, before eventually giving in to Everton's £18m advances.

David Rogers/GettyImages

And according to Digne, while Barcelona took some persuading, he had such a good feeling about Everton that he was willing to make it happen.

“Of course, Barca is the biggest club in the world, and everybody knows that, but I came to Everton because I felt there was a very good project here." Digne told the Mirror.

“I had such a good feeling about the club that I said to Barcelona, ‘Please let me leave to go to join ­Everton ­because it’s the best thing for me and my ­career.’

Lucas Digne on Everton fans: “The fans are so important. When I played my first game, it was amazing. The fans welcomed me. I just said ‘wow’. It’s very important when you see the fans and they are wishing you good luck. It’s so friendly and I love that.” (Source: Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/PTx60AJWXg — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) September 15, 2018

“In the beginning, they didn’t want to sell me, but when the coach Marco Silva called me I had such a good ­feeling. I knew I wanted to come Goodison Park."





Digne went on to outline his desire to win something with the Merseyside club, who have gone over 23 years without a major trophy.





“Now I am here, I want to win a lot of games and, if it’s possible, a trophy too. This year the objective is to be better than last year and, if it’s possible, to win something. We all know the story of how long it has been since Everton won a trophy, but why not?”

Lucas Digne on the Premier League: “It is a hard game every week. In Spain, they say you have three or four teams much better than the rest. It is a different league here. I am not surprised by what I have found. It is very nice to play here.” (Source: Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/oaE0uZtZjT — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) September 15, 2018

The Toffees currently sit ninth in the Premier League, but are as yet undefeated having won one and drawn three of their opening four fixtures.