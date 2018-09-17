Antoine Griezmann Insists He Is Already Matching Ronaldo & Messi Despite FIFA Award Snub

Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann believes that he is already at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and the France international admits he isn't paying too much attention to being left off of the shortlist for FIFA's 'The Best' award.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an incredible season with club and country in 2017/18. Griezmann was instrumental in guiding Atlético to being crowned Europa League champions, while the Frenchman was also one of the stand out players in his country's World Cup winning side.

Frederic Stevens/GettyImages

Many were surprised that Atlético Madrid talisman wasn't shortlisted for FIFA's prestigious award, but when quizzed about how highly the forward rates himself, Griezmann claimed that he was already 'sitting at the same table' as Ronaldo and Messi.





Asked by AS if he was at the same level as the two greats, Griezmann responded: "Yes I think so. And I know other players are going to come for sure. What's on the table are images that I have and I enjoy at that table. But I also know that I can do better. I want to improve, I want to win and I want to continue like this, playing in this way.

"There are different ways of watching football. It is clear that I am a different player than Cristiano, Messi, Neymar or [Kylian] Mbappé. I'm not going to score fifty goals, but I'm looking to help offensively and work for the team."

Griezmann also touched on FIFA's "The Best" award after fans were outraged that he - or a World Cup winner at least - was overlooked on the final shortlist of Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modrić.

"We can not do anything anymore," he added. "It's the FIFA award and it's a shame there's no world champion nominated."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Griezmann was expected to leave Atlético Madrid throughout the summer but the forward eventually signed a new five-year contract with the club ahead of the new season, however, the former Real Sociedad winger has thus far failed to continue his form with Los Colchoneros this campaign.