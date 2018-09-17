David Moyes Reveals He Was 'Disappointed' Not to Be Given West Ham Job as He Eyes USA Role

David Moyes says he was 'disappointed' not be offered the West Ham manager's job on a permanent basis at the end of last season and that he would consider becoming the new manager of the United States national team, if offered the role.

Bruce Arena resigned as manager of the USA after their embarrassing failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup last year, while Dave Sarachan has held the role on an interim basis since then.

Moyes is looking for a return to management and believes that this could be the opportunity for him.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

"I would have to consider the USA job if I was approached because it's one of the big nations in world football, with massive growth potential," the Scot said, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"They have a constantly improving league, you've got David Beckham's team coming into Miami and Nashville as well, so if it came up I would have a real interest."

Moyes also spoke of his disappointment at losing the West Ham job at the end of last season and being replaced by Manuel Pellegrini.

He arrived at West Ham in November 2017 with the team in the relegation zone and guided them to safety, but the owners decided that he was not the man to take them forwards.

"I have to say we couldn't have done a better job," said Moyes. "That's why I was disappointed not to be offered the opportunity to stay. I'd taken it to the end of the season to see how I did and how the owners felt.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"From where they were to get them living and breathing again, was probably as successful a season as I could have had.

"By the end I'd decided I wanted to stay if the owners provided me with the funds to strengthen the squad. It disappointed me I didn't at least get a chance to talk about it."