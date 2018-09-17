Fans React After David Moyes Makes Amazingly Bold Claim About His Former Everton Team

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes has made a sensational claim when opening up about his time at the Toffees. 

Moyes stated that his Everton team were just an elite centre forward away from being able to compete for the Premier League title.

Moyes's highest ever finish at Everton came in the 2004-2005, when he came 4th. However when looking back on his eleven and a half year spell at the club, he claimed that he thought his team was just an elite striker away from finishing top of the league. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

While speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Everton's clash with another one of his former teams West Ham, Moyes said, as quoted in the Daily Mail: "I actually think we were a centre forward away from being contenders for the Premier League.


"I think when I finished we had a great team. I think our style was as good as anybody."

Fans have reacted to this audacious claim by branding Moyes 'deluded' - below are some of the best reactions...


