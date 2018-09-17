Fans React After David Moyes Makes Amazingly Bold Claim About His Former Everton Team

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes has made a sensational claim when opening up about his time at the Toffees.

Moyes stated that his Everton team were just an elite centre forward away from being able to compete for the Premier League title.

Moyes's highest ever finish at Everton came in the 2004-2005, when he came 4th. However when looking back on his eleven and a half year spell at the club, he claimed that he thought his team was just an elite striker away from finishing top of the league.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

While speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Everton's clash with another one of his former teams West Ham, Moyes said, as quoted in the Daily Mail: "I actually think we were a centre forward away from being contenders for the Premier League.





"I think when I finished we had a great team. I think our style was as good as anybody."

Fans have reacted to this audacious claim by branding Moyes 'deluded' - below are some of the best reactions...

David Moyes ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/xzcs1UuGcX — The Egyptian King (@SpionKop206) September 16, 2018

#moyes claim that Everton was a top striker away from winning league when he was the gaffer should stop any chairman from hiring him ever again deluded — ninja turtle (@wegot5bigears) September 17, 2018

Moyes was a striker away from the title......so he left for United and got a standing ovation from the players



the ev — Daniel Russell (@dannymruss) September 17, 2018

Moyes' highest league finish at Everton was 4th in 2005 - they were 34 points off 1st. The closest they ever finished to 1st was 18 points in 2008. https://t.co/kF44MXlgIq — Sam Miller (@SMMiller14) September 16, 2018