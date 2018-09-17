Gennaro Gattuso Blasts 'Embarrassing' Milan Side After Lacklustre 1-1 Draw With Cagliari

Gennaro Gattuso was decidedly unimpressed with his Milan side after an uninspiring 1-1 draw against 12th placed Cagliari in Serie A. Cagliari opened the scoring with a goal after only the fourth minute, while it took a lacklustre Milan another fifty-four minutes to net the equaliser, which left the Italian manager fuming.

The result leaves Milan in 14th position in Serie A, with Gattuso laughing off any claims that his side are title challengers as he lamented the 'embarrassing' performance.



Franck Kessie and Coach Gattuso had their say on the game drawn in Cagliari: read their main quotes 👉🏻 https://t.co/4QbnHvoC4t#CagliariMilan pic.twitter.com/8fib2pZqxi — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 16, 2018

"The start we have had is a problem that we have to solve," Gattuso told the club's official site.

"We played an embarrassing first 20 minutes of the game. Had they scored the goal for 2-0 it would have been game over. We need to solve this problem, we had the wrong attitude for the first 20 minutes.

"We stood out in the second half but it wasn't enough. I am happy with all the praises we get, but we need to read the game better. We knew what to do to and yet we did the exact opposite for the first 20 minutes. We can't afford such mistakes if we want to be up there in the table".

Though critical of his side after the match, he still had positive things to say of his team: "Some still don't realise how strong players they are. We knew playing here would be tough.





"We still have a long way to go, but the boys have everything they need to improve and to be a strong team. If we fix a few things we can make it far".





Milan's next challenge will be their upcoming league game against Atalanta, and Gattuso will be desperate to see an improved performance from his side.