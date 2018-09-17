Jack Wilshere Set to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury & Could Miss Up to Six Weeks

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is facing a six weeks spell on the sidelines after it was revealed the midfielder will need surgery on his ankle.

He suffered the injury during a training session last week, and whilst the club hoped it would just be a light ankle sprain, the damage appears to be a lot worse with the Guardian reporting that Wilshere will need minor surgery on his ankle this week.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Englishman signed for the Hammers from Arsenal this summer on a three-year deal, and started in all four of West Ham's opening games. However, he then missed his side's 3-1 win over Everton last weekend after picking up the injury in the days prior to the game - an injury he had similar problems with during his time at Arsenal.

The West Ham midfield at the weekend instead comprised of Pedro Obiang, Mark Noble and Declan Rice - who all looked very comfortable playing alongside one another - although the news of Wilshere's injury will come as a huge blow to Hammers fans having just seen their team move off the foot of the Premier League table after the win.


They'll be hoping Wilshere can work his way back to full fitness and back into Manuel Pellegrini's starting 11 soon as the Hammers will be looking to climb the table and avoid another relegation battle like the one they found themselves in the middle of last season.

It looks to be yet another injury in the injury-plagued career of Wilshere, however having been given a fresh start this summer, neutrals will be hoping the midfielder can put this setback behind him once fully recovered and look forward.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)