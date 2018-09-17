Jack Wilshere Set to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury & Could Miss Up to Six Weeks

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is facing a six weeks spell on the sidelines after it was revealed the midfielder will need surgery on his ankle.



He suffered the injury during a training session last week, and whilst the club hoped it would just be a light ankle sprain, the damage appears to be a lot worse with the Guardian reporting that Wilshere will need minor surgery on his ankle this week.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Englishman signed for the Hammers from Arsenal this summer on a three-year deal, and started in all four of West Ham's opening games. However, he then missed his side's 3-1 win over Everton last weekend after picking up the injury in the days prior to the game - an injury he had similar problems with during his time at Arsenal.



The West Ham midfield at the weekend instead comprised of Pedro Obiang, Mark Noble and Declan Rice - who all looked very comfortable playing alongside one another - although the news of Wilshere's injury will come as a huge blow to Hammers fans having just seen their team move off the foot of the Premier League table after the win.







They'll be hoping Wilshere can work his way back to full fitness and back into Manuel Pellegrini's starting 11 soon as the Hammers will be looking to climb the table and avoid another relegation battle like the one they found themselves in the middle of last season.

It looks to be yet another injury in the injury-plagued career of Wilshere, however having been given a fresh start this summer, neutrals will be hoping the midfielder can put this setback behind him once fully recovered and look forward.