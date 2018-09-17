James McArthur Signs New 3-Year Contract to Keep Him at Crystal Palace Until Summer of 2021

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has signed a new contract with the Eagles that will extend his stay at Selhurst Park by another year until the end of the 2020/21 season.

McArthur, whose existing deal had been due to expire in 2020, has been on the pitch for every minute of the new Premier League campaign so far and has played over 130 games for Palace to date since arriving from Wigan in 2014.

"I'm very pleased to commit myself to the club for another three years. It's great, and I'm excited about the challenges that come," the Scotland international told CPFC.co.uk.

"The manager has brought the best out of me from last season, and I really enjoy playing under him. We have a very good squad where there is competition for places all over the field, and I think we'll get stronger and stronger."

Palace chairman Steve Parish said, "James is the epitome of a model professional. He sets a brilliant example to other players, and is a real team man.

"James has been a huge success at the club and embodies everything we are about at Crystal Palace. We are absolutely delighted that he has re-signed with us."

Palace proudly boast that McArthur has helped the team average more points per game (1.25) in the Premier League than when he doesn't play (0.8). The team additionally scores more goals on average when he plays and also concedes less often.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)