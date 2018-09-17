James McArthur Signs New 3-Year Contract to Keep Him at Crystal Palace Until Summer of 2021

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has signed a new contract with the Eagles that will extend his stay at Selhurst Park by another year until the end of the 2020/21 season.

McArthur, whose existing deal had been due to expire in 2020, has been on the pitch for every minute of the new Premier League campaign so far and has played over 130 games for Palace to date since arriving from Wigan in 2014.

"I'm very pleased to commit myself to the club for another three years. It's great, and I'm excited about the challenges that come," the Scotland international told CPFC.co.uk.

"The manager has brought the best out of me from last season, and I really enjoy playing under him. We have a very good squad where there is competition for places all over the field, and I think we'll get stronger and stronger."

Palace chairman Steve Parish said, "James is the epitome of a model professional. He sets a brilliant example to other players, and is a real team man.

"James has been a huge success at the club and embodies everything we are about at Crystal Palace. We are absolutely delighted that he has re-signed with us."

Palace proudly boast that McArthur has helped the team average more points per game (1.25) in the Premier League than when he doesn't play (0.8). The team additionally scores more goals on average when he plays and also concedes less often.