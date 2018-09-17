Man City, Barcelona, Juventus & Spurs in 4-Way Battle to Sign Disgruntled PSG Star Adrien Rabiot

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

When the January transfer window rolls around in a few month's time, one name that will surely dominate the headlines is that of PSG's Adrien Rabiot. 

A host of top European clubs - including Manchester CityTottenhamBarcelona and Juventus - look set to battle for the disgruntled midfielder, whose relationship with the French champions has recently soured, according to Paris United (via the Express).

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-PRESSER

Rabiot hasn't exactly been a poster boy for French football this year, after being left out of Les Bleus' squad for the World Cup and refusing the opportunity to be on the team's standby list. Now, with the 23-year-old in the final year of his contract (and refusing two contract extensions this summer), PSG may look to cash in on Rabiot in January, or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Rabiot had a solid if unspectacular season for PSG last campaign, scoring five goals and adding seven assists in all competitions. He appears to have continued that form into the early stages of Ligue 1, bagging one goal after five games. 

Hence why the aforementioned clubs are keeping a close eye on the midfielder this season, with Manchester City seen as a leading contender for his signature - considering Rabiot spent time at City's academy as a 13-year-old, and French radio station RAC1 reported that his representatives met with Manchester officials in August to discuss a transfer before the window closed.

With that said, Barcelona, Tottenham and Juventus could all present attractive destinations for the youngster, and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel hasn't exactly told those clubs to back off, reflected in the comments he made following City's interest.

“His future is in his hands, the decision belongs to him,” he said.

“He has to decide whether he is engaging with us, how we work, or whether he chooses a new challenge.”

