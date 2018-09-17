Pep Guardiola 'Angry' With Man City Players Despite 3-0 Win Over Fulham on the Weekend

Pep Guardiola is notoriously hard to please. The Manchester City boss, only four months removed from lifting the Premier League title, is still looking for a lot more from his players.

City have taken 13 points from their first five games this season, yet the Spaniard is hardly satisfied and revealed he was angry with his squad even in the wake of their 3-0 win over newcomers Fulham on the weekend.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I am angry," he said (via the Mail). "I am upset with my players and they know that.





"Lose the dribbling, it doesn’t matter, but control the ball and pass the ball simple… miss that, there was lots of that."

Nobody from City would have been blamed for relaxing a bit after Saturday's win, yet Guardiola was far from calm as he raged over match footage at the club's training facilities. The manager is said to have stressed the importance of doing the basics quicker and more urgently.

And, as if that wasn't enough, he reportedly took the players' day off so they could do some extra work.

A 'furious' Pep Guardiola, who said he was "angry" and "upset" with his players after the 3-0 win over Fulham, called his players in for an extra training session on Sunday. [@SunMartinB] pic.twitter.com/GKZwXrT4UI — City Watch (@City_Watch) September 17, 2018

However, praise was reserved for Bernardo Silva, who put in a brilliant performance against the Cottagers. The player joined the Cityzens from AS Monaco last summer and probably didn't play as many minutes as he thought he would have last season. Yet, as Guardiola has revealed, he was happy to play every second he was afforded and never complained.

"He is the most loved guy in the locker room," Guardiola declared. "Last season he played three minutes from the bench and when he plays three minutes from the bench, he plays the best he can play.

"Sometimes there are players, and all the managers know this, that you give five minutes and they say, 'Oh, now I have to play five minutes'. He is not that player.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"When he plays five minutes he plays the best possible, always a smile to help. He can fight. He is skinny, small, but he is 'wow'.

"In the beginning, it was a little bit difficult. He came from France to England and needed to understand a little bit. Even for me, I needed a period to know and it is happening a little bit with Riyad (Mahrez).

"Riyad is going to come back the same, like we saw with Leicester or with Bernardo right now."