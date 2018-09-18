Arsenal Announce New Leadership as Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis Leaves for AC Milan

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Arsenal have confirmed that chief executive Ivan Gazidis has left the club to join AC Milan, with Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham promoted to new senior roles within the club.

Head of football relations Sanllehi has been appointed as head of football, while Venkatesham, currently chief commercial officer, becomes managing director.

"It has been a pleasure working with Ivan," said Josh Kroenke, deputy chairman of Arsenal's majority owner Kroenke Sports, in an official statement. "We will miss the wisdom, insight, and energy he brought to our club on a daily basis over the past decade. 

"We are confident we have outstanding people in Raul and Vinai, and we look forward to working with them and coach Unai Emery to continue to move the club forward on and off the pitch."

Sanllehi joined Arsenal in February after 16 years at Barcelona, where he was director of football. Venkatesham has been Arsenal since 2010, having previously worked on the 2012 London Olympics.

Gazidis, who has worked at Arsenal since 2009, also issued his own statement to the fans of the club.

"Although it is very hard to do - the hardest decision of my life - I believe that, after 10 years, it is the right time for me to step aside to allow new leadership, energy and ideas to take the club forward into this exciting new era," he said. 

"I believe in the positive force of change, both for me and for the club. While this is the most difficult and challenging course for me, I am excited to see what the future holds for this great club."

Gazidis will leave Arsenal by the end of October and become AC Milan chief executive on December 1.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)