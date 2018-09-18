Arsenal Announce New Leadership as Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis Leaves for AC Milan

Arsenal have confirmed that chief executive Ivan Gazidis has left the club to join AC Milan, with Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham promoted to new senior roles within the club.

Head of football relations Sanllehi has been appointed as head of football, while Venkatesham, currently chief commercial officer, becomes managing director.

"It has been a pleasure working with Ivan," said Josh Kroenke, deputy chairman of Arsenal's majority owner Kroenke Sports, in an official statement. "We will miss the wisdom, insight, and energy he brought to our club on a daily basis over the past decade.

"We are confident we have outstanding people in Raul and Vinai, and we look forward to working with them and coach Unai Emery to continue to move the club forward on and off the pitch."

Sanllehi joined Arsenal in February after 16 years at Barcelona, where he was director of football. Venkatesham has been Arsenal since 2010, having previously worked on the 2012 London Olympics.

Gazidis, who has worked at Arsenal since 2009, also issued his own statement to the fans of the club.

"Although it is very hard to do - the hardest decision of my life - I believe that, after 10 years, it is the right time for me to step aside to allow new leadership, energy and ideas to take the club forward into this exciting new era," he said.

"I believe in the positive force of change, both for me and for the club. While this is the most difficult and challenging course for me, I am excited to see what the future holds for this great club."

Gazidis will leave Arsenal by the end of October and become AC Milan chief executive on December 1.