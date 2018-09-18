Chelsea Boss Sarri Embraces Premier League Culture by Bringing Wines to Share With Other Managers

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly taken great measures to ingratiate himself with opposing Premier League bosses this season by ordering cases of fine wine from his home in Italy to share with his counterparts after games.

According to the Daily Express, Sarri learned of the English tradition of managers meeting for a drink after each game and is 'determined' to embrace the culture with a 'personal touch'.

The 59-year-old was born in Napoli, the city where he would later become a hero, but he was raised in Tuscany in northern Italy, a part of the country famous the world over for its food and drink. And since becoming Chelsea coach he has apparently made sure to have wine stocked.

The report specifically mentions that Sarri had prepared a bottle of Barolo, sourced from neighbouring Piedmont, to split with Cardiff manager Neil Warnock at the weekend.

The only issue was that there was no corkscrew to hand to open it and staff went searching Stamford Bridge to find one so that the two managers could have their customary drink.

Whilst becoming only the 4th manager to win his opening 5 PL games in charge, this shows Maurizio Sarri's impact on Chelsea's style

Chelsea had won the game 4-1 after surprisingly going a goal down to the newly promoted Welsh side, who are still without a win since their return to the Premier League.

Eden Hazard stole the show for Chelsea, scoring his first Premier League hat-trick since February 2014 to inspired the storming comeback. The Belgian has now scored five goals this season already and Sarri has even backed his star man to win the Golden Boot.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Sarri also said, "Hazard is unique. I thought he was one of the best in Europe. But now I am changing my mind as maybe now he is the best in Europe."