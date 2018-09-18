'Equality': Jose Mourinho Calls On Media to Criticise Tottenham After Defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has called on the media to act with 'equality' and criticise Tottenham for consecutive Premier League losses to Watford and Liverpool.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, the Red Devils' manager demanded that the same perceived scrutiny that has been on his own stuttering United side early in the season should now be placed on Tottenham.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Mourinho stormed out of his post match press conference having lost 3-0 to Mauricio Pochettino's side in just the third week of the season, demanding more respect from the media for his achievements.

The 55-year-old said: “Tottenham have now lost two straight.

“If there is equality of treatment, if there is equality in the way of looking and reporting, they will leave us calm and will start bothering others.”

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss claimed that the size and success of Manchester United is the reason why the media focus so much on his side.

The Portuguese boss continued: “Maybe United’s story and my story.

“United won a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot. And I also won a lot, a lot, a lot. Maybe people tire a little of it.

“But at least we will continue to do our work and little by little we go, because we started really badly with two defeats.

“But we already have the same points as Arsenal, we already have the same points as Tottenham and we are getting there little by little.”