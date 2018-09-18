Exclusive Video: BT Sport Pundits Attempt to Master 'Language of Football' as UCL Returns

BT Sport pundits Michael Owen, Martin Keown and Steve McManaman have been preparing for the eagerly awaited return of the Champions League by attempting to master football phrases from countries across Europe in comical fashion.

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Michael Owen was presented with the Dutch term Chocoladebeen (pronounced SHOK-oh-LAH-duh-BAYN).

It literally translates as 'chocolate leg' and refers to a player's weaker foot.

Speaking in BT Sport's Language of Football video, Owen said, "I did [shoot with my left foot]. I could kick the ball but I wasn't very good with it."

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown was asked to pronounce Fliegenfänger (FLEE-gun-FENG-ah), a word which translates to 'fly catcher' and describes a goalkeeper who flaps at crosses.

Asked to suggest a current player it might apply to, perhaps one responsible for high profile mistakes, Keown cheekily replied, I don't know, I can't possibly comment".

For ex-Real Madrid midfielder and two-time Champions League winner Steve McManaman, the word was Cueca (KOOWEH-kuh) from Portugal. That means 'underpants' and is the term that Portuguese football uses to describe putting the ball through an opponent's legs, a nutmeg.

Welcome to the 2018/19 Champions League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hOKP4nAZ4Z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2018

