Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Gives Injury Update Ahead of Terriers' Trip to Leicester

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has given an injury update ahead of his side's trip to Leicester this weekend, with the focus being on the knocks suffered by Erik Durm and Terence Kongolo. 

Speaking to HTTV, the 46-year-old revealed that he hopes to have the 2014 World Cup winning German available for the clash against the Foxes, after Durm suffered a slight injury to his back in training. 

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

In Kongolo's case, the Dutchman received a knock during the 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, but was able to finish the game. 

Wagner said: "Terence got a knock early in the first half, but he was able to finish the game. I think he will be fine.

"Erik Durm unfortunately got a knock on his back yesterday [Friday] in the last training session, which is why he was not able to be in the squad but it looks like it isn't serious.

"Hopefully he will be back at the beginning of the next week for training as well.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"So injury-wise we are in a good situation and we will prepare the team for the next game and we look forward to it."

The Terriers are still without a win this season, having lost three and drawn two of their five Premier League games this season. 

However, Wagner has called for focus on the games ahead. 

He added: “We have to be strong mentally and split the performance from the result.

“Then we have to keep an eye on what we have to do better then, when we are back in training on Tuesday we can build on the last three performances.

“We know we have to make sure we try to keep a clean sheet and we have to make sure we score goals, but if we perform like this then it will come, I have no shadow of a doubt.”

