The first goal of the 2018-19 Champions League group stage was a stunner from one of the all-time greats.

Lionel Messi gave Barcelona a 1–0 lead over PSV Eindhoven with a spectacular free kick on Tuesday in the teams' opening match in Group B play.

At the half-hour mark, the 31-year-old captain found the upper right-hand corner from about 25 yards out, as PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet helplessly tried to stop it despite his acrobatic attempt.

Lionel Messi aces target practice in the Champions League 🎯 (via @brfootball) pic.twitter.com/ql1OZTghJV — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 18, 2018

That goal was the only score for much of the match, until the 74th minute when Barcelona began to pour it on.

It started with Dembele launching a shot from outside the box.

Then, in the 77th minute, Messi found the back of the net once more to push Barcelona's lead to 3-0.

Make that two for Lionel Messi, with Ivan Rakitic providing the lofted assist (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/Lp0iITzyHy — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 18, 2018

And in the 87th minute, Messi completed the hat trick with another wonderful goal to make it 4-0.

Messi completes the hat trick and finishes off PSV (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/CEs3woCG9K — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 18, 2018

Barcelona and PSV are in a tough group, with Inter Milan and Tottenham rounding out what many consider to be this season's group of death.

Messi will be looking to help lead Barcelona to its first Champions League title since 2015. Last year, Barcelona's rival, Real Madrid, captured its third straight Champions League title and fourth in five seasons.