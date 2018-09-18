Mohamed Salah Believes Liverpool Can Repeat Last Season's Champions League Run

Mohamed Salah believes that Liverpool can compete on multiple fronts this season as they aim to replicate last season's sensational run to the Champions League final.

The Reds reached their first Champions League final since 2007 last season, only to come unstuck in the final against Real Madrid in Kiev, where Salah was forced off with a first-half injury.

Liverpool welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield on Tuesday night in their first step on the road to Madrid, and Salah is confident that they can repeat last year's exploits.

Jürgen Klopp explains why reaching last season’s #UCLfinal will have no influence on how the Reds fare this time around... #LFCPSG https://t.co/8T9byhxVf6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2018

"Last season, we played against teams that claimed the title, and we still managed to reach the final. So, of course we can do it again! I'm sure we can win it," the Egyptian said in an interview with France Football.

"You can even win both, the Champions League and the Premier League title. I do not want to put pressure on us, but yes, anything is possible."

The key to Liverpool's European journey last season was the front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Between them they scored 32 goals in the competition, the most that a trio of strikers has ever managed in a single Champions League campaign.

Salah says that his good relationship with Mane and Firmino off the pitch helps them on it.

"We are friends, we talk a lot," he said. "Generally, all three of us sit in the locker room at the same place, right after the matches.

"There is a real solidarity between us because we do not care who will score the most or first. Everyone works to make sure the others score. And as you can see, we all score."

Liverpool also face Napoli and Crvena Zvezda in this season's group stage.