How to Watch Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch AS Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

By Michael Shapiro
September 18, 2018

AS Monaco will host Atletico Madrid on the first day of Champions League play in Group A on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

This will mark Moncao's fifth-consecutive Champions League appearance. Prior to being eliminated in the group stage last year, Monaco stormed to the semifinals in 2016-17, upsetting Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund before falling to Juventus.

Atletico Madrid is back in the Champions League, looking to make another deep run. It has reached the finals twice recently, losing to rival Real Madrid in 2013-14 and 2015-16. Atletico Madrid failed to advance past the group stage last year, though, losing to Chelsea and settling for a 1-1 draw against Qarabag FK from Azerbaijan. It dropped down to the Europa League knockout stage via its third-place group finish and went on to win the secondary tournament, securing its return to the Champions League in the process–though it would have qualified through its second-place finish in La Liga as well.

The two sides are paired with Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge in Group A.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and Univision NOW.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

