PHOTOS: adidas Release Classy New Colour Updates for X, Predator, Nemeziz & COPA Boots

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

adidas have officially released the Spectral Mode boot pack that includes an Off-White X18, a Trace Pink Predator 18+, a Clear Mint COPA18 and an Ash Silver Nemeziz 18+ 360 Agility, boots that will be worn by the likes of Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi.

Salah, Gareth Bale and Gabriel Jesus will be among those wearing the new Off-White colourway for the adidas X 18+ boots, featuring the latest moulded heel technology for a 'snug and stable fit' and a 'speedframe' outsole for 'extreme traction during rapid acceleration'.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

adidas X18+ Spectral Mode

Meanwhile, the new Trace Pink Predator 18+ shall be worn by Manchester United star Pogba, as well as Mesut Ozil and Ivan Rakitic.

The lace-less boot offers maximum control, while a 'boost' midsole ensures an 'energy return with every step'. The 'sockfit collar', 'controlskin' and 'anatomical upper' all work to give optimum fit.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Paul Pogba adidas Predator 18+ Spectral Mode

adidas Predator 18+ Spectral Mode

Messi, Jesse Lingard and Roberto Firmino will be wearing the Ash Silver Nemeziz 18+ 360 Agility boots. The unique design and technology aids the most agile players, with 'ultimate lockdown' of the foot allowing for explosive changes of direction.

At the same time, 'Agilityknit 2.0' provides a 'soft direct touch and lightweight feel'.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

The iconic adidas COPA18 has been given a Clear Mint update in the Spectral Mode pack, benefitting from 'the most advanced performance materials' and features a K-leather upper.

Foam pads and the new 'Ortholite sockliner' offers 'enhanced cushioning experience for unmatched comfort', while close control is the name of the game.

Image by Jamie Spencer

adidas COPA 18+ Spectral Mode

The new updates will be seen on the pitch in the Champions League this week.

