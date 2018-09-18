Southampton Boss Mark Hughes 'Disappointed' With Late Penalty Decision Against Brighton

Southampton manager Mark Hughes was left disappointed with the late penalty decision that went against his side during their 2-2 draw against Brighton on Monday evening.

The Saints had a two goal lead going into the last half an hour of the tie, before a header from Shane Duffy pulled the visitors back into contention. In the final exchanges, referee Anthony Taylor gave Brighton a penalty after James Ward-Prowse appeared to trip Duffy in the box.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“We are a little bit disappointed with the award at the end because he’s a big boy the big centre half and has gone down a little bit easy and the referee has decided it warranted a penalty at that late stage which is a shame," Hughes said, as per the Daily Echo.

Southampton were by far the better side for large portions of the game and Hughes went on to discuss how disappointing it was not to pick up all three points after having a two goal lead.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“We are disappointed with the end result because I felt the performance deserved the maximum points which is what we were hoping to achieve on the back of a great performance last time out.





“We got ourselves into a good position at 2-0 and if we had the capacity to just retain that lead for a little bit longer than we were able to I think we would have won it comfortably.

Southampton haven't won a single Premier League game played on a Monday.



• 7 defeats

• 4 draws

• 0 wins



No one likes Monday's. pic.twitter.com/9ORgWGzeyo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 17, 2018

“Overall there was a lot of things we can take credit for but we have got to find that capacity and that ability to see games out to a winning conclusion and at the moment that’s the one element of our play we are lacking on occasions.





“They will think it’s more like a win whereas we view it more like a defeat."